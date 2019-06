Noore šotlase juhtub näitas, mis saab mündi alla neelamisel

Greig Irvine, 22, got a pound coin stuck in his throat after attempting the bizarre trick at a house party in Drumchapel, Glasgow. See SWNS story SWSCcoin. A man who performed a bizarre party trick and swallowed a pound coin was rushed to hospital - after it stuck in his throat. Greig Irvine, 22, was at a house party and decided to show off by eating a quid which had "always gone to plan" before. He says he's done it many times before - and normally just POOS it out later. But this time the roofer, from Drumchapel, Glasgow, managed to get the pound stuck in his gullet.

FOTO: Greig Irvine /SWNS.COM / Greig Irvine /SWNS.COM