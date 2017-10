Nivea sattus nahahooldustoodet reklaamides rassismiskandaali

Dear Nivea, Kindly take down these billboards you have placed all over our beloved countries in Africa. I saw this one with my own eyes today in Ghana and we love our complexion the way it is. And if you don't take these down. We will. Every African everywhere should stop buying any Nivea product. Tag the Nivea branch from your country so they understand how foolish this is! With love #PULLITDOWNNOW @Nivea_uk @NiveaUSA @reggierockstone711 @Sarkodie @r2beesmusic

A post shared by Fuse ODG (@fuseodg) on Oct 17, 2017 at 7:06am PDT