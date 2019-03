Mõnekuulise vahega vähidiagnoosi saanud paar uuendas abieluvannet kahel korral

Collect of Michelle and Brian at their vow renewals in Las Vegas 2017.See SWNS story SWNYcouple; A husband and wife who were diagnosed with cancer within MONTHS of each other say that battling the illness together has made them an even stronger couple. Michelle Murdock, 39, and her husband Brian, 39, renewed their wedding vows TWICE during the difficult time, and are now celebrating being in the clear. Their troubles began in 2015 when Brian was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the blood. The dad-of-two underwent immunotherapy and chemotherapy to tackle the illness, with Michelle by his side. The couple, who are parents to Madison, eight, and Logan, five, were just celebrating the end of the Brian’s treatment when Michelle discovered a lump in her left breast in November 2015. Michelle, a credit manager, from Chicago, Illinois, USA, was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2016 and underwent a double mastectomy weeks later. Michelle had finished an intensive course of chemotherapy and was in the middle of radiation therapy when Brian, a systems engineer, relapsed in September 2016. The pair, who would travel to their local cancer center for treatment, said battling their conditions simultaneously has made them an even tighter couple.

