USA arstid said õiguse katsetada patsientide peal arendamisjärgus ravimeid

The Alliance for Longevity Initiatives (A4LI) is excited to announce that Governor Greg Gianforte has signed Montana Senate Bill 535 into law, making Montana the first state to license and oversee experimental treatment centers.



This legislation is a major step forward in… pic.twitter.com/hpRytoMX4a

— The Alliance for Longevity Initiatives (A4LI) (@theA4LI) May 13, 2025