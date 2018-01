Mis juhtub kehaga pesukapsli allaneelamisel?

Tide detergent pods from Procter & Gamble are seen at a grocery store in Wheaton, Maryland, in this file photo taken February 13, 2015. Procter & Gamble, the world's largest consumer products maker, reported its sixth straight fall in quarterly sales, as the stronger dollar continued to weigh on the value of sales from overseas markets. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/Files

FOTO: GARY CAMERON/REUTERS